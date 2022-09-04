Irina Shayk looks fierce in silk dress amid Bradley Cooper speculatio

Irina Shayk, 36, has appeared at Venice Film Festival as she stunned fans in attendance at the premiere for the film, L’Immensità, starring Penelope Cruz. She showed up at the 76th annual event posing coquettishly in a series of dazzling shots.

The Russian supermodel and actress wore a long black silk dress as she gazed teasingly at the camera.

She accompanied the look with dark eyeliner, gold-red bangles and her hair slicked back and tied into a ponytail.

The star is best known as a supermodel, and gained acclaim after appearing on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2011.

Irina and ex, American Sniper actor Bradley Cooper, sparked speculation that they have rekindled their romance after they enjoyed a holiday together earlier this month.