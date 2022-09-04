Is Florida’s Trevor Etienne related to Travis Etienne?

Is Florida football running back Trevor Etienne related to legendary and record-setting Clemson running back Travis Etienne?

Each year college football teams add legacy players with familiar names.

This year, Florida football did that with freshman running back Trevor Etienne.

That last name will sound familiar to Clemson fans and anyone who hasn’t been living under a rock for the last few years.

Is Florida football RB Trevor Etienne related to Travis Etienne?

Yes! Trevor is the younger brother of Travis Etienne, the outstanding Clemson running back.

Trevor chose to come to Florida because he wanted to break out of his brother’s shadow.

“We knew Clemson had good people, but Trevor didn’t want to travel behind his brother,” Donnetta Etienne said. “He wants his own legacy, which we understand. Travis paved his way there, and so Trevor needed to pave his own way at his own school.”

We’ll see what the Etienne name is able to bring to Florida as Trevor continues his Gator career.

Travis Etienne career stats with Clemson football

Travis Etienne was an absolute star at Clemson. He helped the Tigers win the 2018 National Championship as a consensus All-American and ACC Player of the Year Award winner. Repeated the Player of the Year feat in 2019 and the All-American honors in 2020.

He totaled 4,952 yards rushing in his career., which is an ACC record. He also set conference records for rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns and total points. He set an FBS record by scoring a touchdown in 46 of the 55 games across his career.

Put simply, Etienne casts a pretty long shadow. You can’t blame Trevor for striking out and trying to create his own legacy. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t carry plenty of expectations into his freshman season. When your brother was that successful, there’s no avoiding it.

For more NCAA football news, analysis, opinion and unique coverage by FanSided, including Heisman Trophy and College Football Playoff rankings, be sure to bookmark these pages.