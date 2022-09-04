Jodie Turner-Smith wows in spectacular gown at Venice Film Festival

Jodie Turner-Smith, 35, ensured all eyes were on her as she arrived on the Venice Film Festival red carpet wearing a sensational blue gown.

The British actress attended the red carpet for The Whale wearing a strapless, sequinned bralet. The bras black and white tone contrasted with her bright blue dress that fell all the way to the floor.

To add extra drama, Jodie wore a puff-sleeved cape that trailed behind her as she walked and a pair of black gloves on each hand.

The beauty sported striking smokey eye makeup and a glossy nude lip.