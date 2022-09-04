Kansas City Black Restaurant Week bringing exposure to several local restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) – It was a busy Saturday in the kitchen for District Fish and Pasta House, due in part to Black Restaurant Week.

It’s a time when many Black-owned restaurants get some extra exposure.

“Last year was good, but this year is a little better. This year I’m getting more people,” said Kiraameen Khalifah.

District Fish and Pasta first opened in the middle of Covid-19 shutdowns in 2020. It became an extension of a family business.

“This used to be a Lutfi’s Fried Fish. They closed and I re-opened as District Fish and Pasta,” Khalifah said.

Since then, Khalifah has whipped up one-of-a-kind dishes you can’t find anywhere else in the city and he won’t be stopping anytime soon.

“It’s paying off. The struggles, the long days and long nights. Seeing this now is like, ‘okay, it’s working. It’s working,’” said Khalifah.

Dozens of Kansas City restaurants are participating in Black Restaurant Week.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, less than 20% of businesses are minority-owned, so Black Restaurant Week is an opportunity to give restaurants a helpful boost.

Find a list of participating restaurants here.

