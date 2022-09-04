LadBaby spotted ‘touching woman’s bum’ while partying without wife

LadBaby, whose real name is Mark Ian Hoyle, has become a YouTube sensation and, according to his page, “has amassed a global audience of 12 million”. However, his content, which sees the star navigate life as a father, portrays him as a family man, making the viral video now circulating online, which appears to show him publicly feeling up a female companion, all the more astonishing for fans.

The chart-topper often makes appearances on his channel alongside his wife Roxanne, who is also known as LadBabyMum, and the pair share two children together, Phoenix and Kobe.

However, the man in the video seemed to be very much single as he hugged a mystery woman from behind, before touching her legs and bottom.

The footage was briefly posted on TikTok before being removed for violating the video sharing site’s terms of service – but, by that point, it had already been reposted across the web.

The man in the video was aware that he was being filmed, as he was seen looking directly into the camera while sipping on his drink.

