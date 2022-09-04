Liam Neeson’s Best Action Movies, Ranked

Liam Neeson is a powerhouse actor who has delivered several classics throughout the years. His career has spanned across several genres, but he is most known for his action films. He is a leader as an actor and always brings a solid performance. His voice, physicality, and talent make him one of the most well-known actors around. Neeson has starred in a lot of action movies throughout the years, and has proved, time and time again, that he can bring in the crowds. He has worked with prominent directors throughout the years including Steven Spielberg and George Lucas.







Neeson was born in Ballymena, County Antrim, and began working in theater after he left university. Soon after, Neeson began to transition to a film and television career. He gained international recognition after being cast in Spielberg’s masterpiece Schindler’s List. He was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading role for his performance as Oskar Schindler. Since then, Neeson has become an A-list actor and an international superstar. Let’s dive into his best action movies, ranked.

MOVIEWEB VIDEO OF THE DAY

7 The Commuter

StudioCanal

The Commuter is a high-octane thriller that takes place entirely on a New York City train. Neeson encapsulates the persona of an ex-police officer who attempts to uncover foul play. The movie is thrilling with action from beginning to end, and it is a solid mystery film. Neeson effectively plays a normal man thrown into chaos, once again. At the same time, the film has a great supporting cast, including Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Florence Pugh, and more.

Related: 12 Best Liam Neeson Movies, Ranked

6 Cold Pursuit

Summit Entertainment / StudioCanal

Cold Pursuit is an effective action film, and it also comes with a solid story. Neeson plays a father who seeks revenge on his son’s killers. He is great and honestly plays an everyday man put in an extraordinary situation. The film has violence and action throughout, and it will keep you on the edge of your seat. At the same time, Cold Pursuit has a great script that will keep you guessing.

5 Non-Stop

Universal Pictures

Non-Stop is not a film for those who are afraid of flying. Neeson plays an Air Marshall who is on a flight overrun by a terrorist threat. It is a perfect movie for a Saturday night, and it is filled with thrills from beginning to end. Neeson is great as a damaged man struggling with addiction. It is hard to create an effective movie that takes place in one location, but Non-Stop hits the mark.

Related: Liam Neeson Returning as Qui-Gon Jinn in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi Animated Series

4 A Walk Among the Tombstones

Cross Creek Pictures

In A Walk Among the Tombstones, Neeson plays Matthew Scudder, a private investigator assigned to a complicated murder investigation. The film has a fantastic script that will keep you guessing until the very end. It has a great blend of drama and action, making it a film that many could enjoy. Neeson creates a deep character with many layers and delivers another effective performance. It has a great supporting cast including Dan Stevens and David Harbour.

3 The Grey

LD Entertainment

The Grey is a highly effective and thought-provoking action film. It follows a group of oil workers stranded in the Alaskan wilderness while they are hunted by wolves. The film is thrilling from beginning to end. At the same time, it comes with a great script that will have you pondering the meaning of life and death. Neeson leads the way as a wise survivalist in the midst of chaos. The film also features a great supporting cast including Dermot Mulroney, Frank Grillo, and Dallas Roberts.





2 Batman Begins

Warner Bros.

In Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, Neeson takes on the role of Bruce Wayne’s (Christian Bale) mentor and nemesis Ra’s al Ghul. Neeson plays the role perfectly and portrays a skilled warrior filled with wisdom, as well as evil. The movie launched one of the best comic book franchises in history. Neeson had fantastic chemistry with Bale, and the film was top-notch.

1 Taken

20th Century Fox

Taken is one of the most popular action films of all time, and it launched a very successful franchise. Neeson iconically plays an ex-CIA agent who tracks down his daughter after she is sold into sex slavery while on a trip abroad. Neeson is a force to be reckoned with in this film. He proved that he can play a great hero, and it’s this role that established his action film career. Taken, as a whole, is entertaining from beginning to end. It has a great script and fantastic fight scenes.