LSU vs. Florida State odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 1 predictions by model on 45-32 roll

With a game already under their belt, the Florida State Seminoles (1-0) travel for the first time in 2022 when they meet the LSU Tigers in a neutral site non-conference matchup in New Orleans. The Seminoles are coming off a 47-7 drubbing of Duquesne, a game in which they rolled up 638 total yards of offense, including 406 rushing. For LSU, Sunday’s showdown will mark the debut of new coach Brian Kelly.

Kickoff from Caesars Superdome is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Florida State averaged 379.3 total yards per game on offense last season, while LSU averaged 368.5. The Tigers are favored by 4-points in the latest Florida State vs. LSU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 51. Before making any LSU vs. Florida State picks or Week 1 college football predictions, you need to see what SportsLine’s advanced computer model has to say.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 1 of the 2022 college football season on a 45-32 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on LSU vs. FSU and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model’s picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for FSU vs. LSU

LSU vs. Florida State spread: LSU -4

LSU vs. Florida State over-under: 51 points

LSU vs. Florida State money line: Florida State +152, LSU -180

FSU: The Seminoles are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games

LSU: The Tigers are 5-1 ATS in their last six neutral site games

LSU vs. Florida State picks: See picks at SportsLine

Featured Game | LSU Tigers vs. Florida State Seminoles

Why LSU can cover

The Tigers got a boost from the transfer portal when junior running back Noah Cain moved from Penn State to LSU this offseason. He is already listed at the top of the Tigers’ depth chart after three seasons with the Nittany Lions. Last year, Cain carried 106 times for 350 yards (3.3 average) and four touchdowns. His best year was his freshman season in 2019. That year he carried 84 times for 443 yards (5.3 average) and eight TDs.

LSU also returns two of its top wide receivers in junior Kayshon Boutte and redshirt senior Jaray Jenkins. Before injuring his ankle which required surgery, Boutte was having a monster season. After playing in just six games, he still led the Tigers in receiving in 2021 with 509 yards on 38 receptions (13.4 average) and nine touchdowns. Jenkins also caught 34 passes for 502 yards, second-most on the team, with six TDs.

Why Florida State can cover

Redshirt junior Jordan Travis started his 14th career game at quarterback, and 15th overall, in last week’s win over Duquesne. He passed for 207 yards on 11 of 15 passing, and added a five-yard rushing touchdown, FSU’s first score of the 2022 season. Travis has played in 23 games at FSU and is 211-for-351 passing for 2,881 yards and 21 touchdowns, while adding 1,328 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns on 258 carries. His 18 rushing touchdowns rank 15th in school history, tied with Lonnie Pryor (2009-12), and are the most for any quarterback. Travis also has the most career rushing yards for any Seminoles QB.

Sophomore wide receiver Kentron Poitier had a solid season opener with four receptions for 84 yards. He now has 12 career receptions for 145 yards (12.1 average) for the Seminoles, including a long of 48 yards against Duquesne last week. Also powering the receiving corps was junior wide receiver Mycah Pittman, who caught four balls for 44 yards (11.0 average). The transfer from Oregon, now has 42 career receptions for 591 yards (14.1 average) and two touchdowns.

How to make FSU vs. LSU picks

SportsLine’s model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 61 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the model’s pick at SportsLine.

So who wins LSU vs. Florida State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.