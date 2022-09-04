Man Utd told they can only beat Arsenal with ‘survival mode’ tactics

“Arsenal are in great form, they are winning ugly games and that’s what is scaring me. Against Fulham, it wasn’t a good game but they won,” he added.

“Let’s be clear, Arsenal fear Man United, there’s a massive history between the two. I used to call them ‘our babies’, now it’s the other way round and we’re looking more like the babies.

“This is going to be a tough one and talking with my heart I’ll say United, but anything can happen.

United know that victory will see them close the gap on Arsenal to two points if they can ruin their perfect record, and Ten Hag will be boosted by the fact that £84m signing Antony will be available for selection for his debut.