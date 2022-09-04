Man Utd XI ‘leaked’ for Arsenal clash as Antony decision made

Antony has been named in the starting line-up for Manchester United’s clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford – after leaks an hour before kick-off hinted the Brazilian would start. Antony hasn’t played any competitive football for three weeks having gone on strike at Ajax to force through his move to United. Cristiano Ronaldo once again starts on the bench alongside Casemiro.

An £85million deal was eventually agreed just days before the transfer window closed, but Antony was not included in the matchday squad for United’s last match against Leicester. Speaking on Friday, Ten Hag gave little away on whether he will decide to throw Antony straight into the starting line-up to face Arsenal.

He said: “Today, he did his first training, individual[ly]. Tomorrow, we have a team session and Saturday we have a team session, so I will think about it and then we will take a decision.” But it’s been reported on social media that Antony has been named in the starting line-up.

Anthony Elanga is said to have made way for the summer signing, who has enjoyed a strong start to the season for United. Red Devils fans were hopeful Casemiro would make his first start of the season as well having come off the bench in their last two games.