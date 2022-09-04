Meghan condemned as ‘delusional’ by furious palace insiders





The Duchess of Sussex has attracted a fresh round of criticism following the release of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, which aims to tear apart critical words used against women, and her in-depth interview in US magazine The Cut in which she shared insights into her life and announced her return to social media. The couple arrived back in the UK yesterday as they prepare for a whistlestop tour of various charities, prompting sources in Royal circles to launch a fresh assault on the former Suits actress.

The sources sensationally claimed the pair “rail against the system as much as they do” in order to sustain public interest in their “brand”. One disgruntled Palace insider told The Sunday Times: “Everyone hoped they would go off to be financially independent, pursue their philanthropic endeavours and be happy – and that in going their own way, they might no longer feel the need to rail against the system as much as they still do. But then the star power of them requires an association with the Royal Family, and the fuel on those flames is the family discord.” Sources went on to criticise Meghan’s claim that a South African cast member of the Lion King live adaptation told her their country celebrated her marriage into the Royal Family like they had Nelson Mandela’s release from prison in The Cut interview. The unnamed source said: “The whole thing is just staggering. Nelson Mandela? Who’s next, Gandhi?

"There are simply no words for the delusion and tragedy of it all." They added that the Queen, 96, does not "want to be on tenterhooks" and constantly waiting for the "next nuclear bomb". Her Majesty has pulled out of several public events recently following concerns for her health. The couple's actions have also proven "painful" for Prince Charles, his friends claimed.

In an emotional interview with Oprah in March 2021, Meghan said that the experience of being part of the Royal Family had driven her to thoughts of suicide. She said: “Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn’t say it, then I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive any more”. The Queen has said the Sussexes remain “much-loved” by the Royal family.