Meghan in title row with magazine after it ‘missed out important bit’





Meghan Markle, 41, sat down with The Cut magazine at her California home for a 6,000-word interview on her life. While the piece is titled ‘Meghan of Montecito’, the piece was originally shared without her royal title, the Mail on Sunday’s editor at large Charlotte Griffiths has claimed. Speaking to Palace Confidential, Ms Griffiths said: “The Cut posted on Twitter saying, ‘Meghan of Montecito’ has done an interview.

“About 20 minutes later they deleted it and reposted it as Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. “I think somebody picked up the phone and said you missed out the most important bit of my name.” Author and historian Tessa Dunlop added: “But you could argue that is a win for the monarchy. “In the end, she’s saying she needs that title and we should own that. READ MORE: Queen ‘waiting for the next nuclear bomb’ with Meghan and Harry

“I think we should walk out a bit more proudly because actually, you’re right, there’s nothing there if it wasn’t for the British monarchy.” In the wide-ranging interview, Meghan spoke about her estranged father Thomas Markle and reflected on the relationship between the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales. Harry’s relationship with his father has been said to be tense since the couple’s departure from being working royals. He said during their televised interview with Oprah Winfrey last year that Charles had stopped taking his calls.

“It takes a lot more energy to not forgive, but it takes a lot of effort to forgive. “I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.” Meghan also said that she will be “getting back on Instagram” after deleting her account more than four years ago as part of becoming a senior royal. She added that along with deleting her personal social accounts, she felt like “an actress” playing at being a member of the royal family. Meghan said: “I?? was an actress. “My entire job was ‘Tell me where to stand. Tell me what to say. Tell me how to say it. Tell me what to wear, and I’ll do it’.”