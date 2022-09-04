NCIS Hawaii’s Whistler star ‘wasn’t prepared’ for twist

The season one finale of NCIS Hawaii came to a happy end for Kate Whistler (played by Tori Anderson) and Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) as they agreed to give their relationship another go. Actress Tori reflected on her audition and admitted she was taken aback by their height difference.
The long-running procedural drama NCIS expanded its franchise with the addition of NCIS Hawaii which premiered in 2021.
As well as a new location, the show was groundbreaking as Captain Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) became the first female Special Agent in Charge.
The hit drama introduced her team of dedicated agents, including FBI agent Kate Whistler.
Although Kate seemed to be a no-nonsense bureaucrat, fans saw a different side to her when she got into a relationship with agent Lucy.
Reflecting on her audition, Tori opened up about being surprised by the height difference between her and Yasmine.
After it was revealed that the initial auditions were held over Zoom, she admitted to being taken aback by her co-star’s height when they met.
Tori shared: “I don’t think we were prepared for the height difference, either!
“And eventually, I started wearing flats,” the actress added:
“So, yeah, Yaz had to step on a few boxes, and I had to put some flats on! But we made it work,” Tori revealed to TV Line.
Throughout the series, viewers got an insight into the characters’ personal lives as well as the intense cases they took on at work.
Lucy was introduced as a junior agent, who was eager to do a good job and prove herself at work.
However, her height didn’t go unnoticed by fans, as she looked a lot shorter in comparison to her other colleagues.
According to Yasmine’s IMDB page, the 21-year-old actress stands at 5ft 3in which is the equivalent of 1.6m.
Whereas her co-star Tori towers over her at 5ft 8in, which is roughly a difference of five inches in height between the two actresses.
Kate and Lucy became a huge favourite among fans who adored their relationship and nicknamed them ‘Kacy’.
Their LGBT romance gained the duo a legion of fans who commended the show for its progressive storylines.
NCIS Hawaii season two will premiere on CBS on Monday, September 19. A UK release date has yet to be announced.
