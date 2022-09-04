NCIS Hawaii’s Whistler star ‘wasn’t prepared’ for twist

The season one finale of NCIS Hawaii came to a happy end for Kate Whistler (played by Tori Anderson) and Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) as they agreed to give their relationship another go. Actress Tori reflected on her audition and admitted she was taken aback by their height difference.

The long-running procedural drama NCIS expanded its franchise with the addition of NCIS Hawaii which premiered in 2021.

As well as a new location, the show was groundbreaking as Captain Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) became the first female Special Agent in Charge.

The hit drama introduced her team of dedicated agents, including FBI agent Kate Whistler.

Although Kate seemed to be a no-nonsense bureaucrat, fans saw a different side to her when she got into a relationship with agent Lucy.

READ MORE: The Big Breakfast viewers ‘gutted’ Channel 4 series airs final episode