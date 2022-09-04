Nick Kyrgios wins Daniil Medvedev thriller to show US Open title hopes

From 0-1, the 27-year-old reeled off five straight games, taking a double break lead to put himself within touching distance of the last eight. Medvedev finally stopped his run and held for 2-5 but it was too late for last year’s champion, whose attempt at defending his title came to an end as Kyrgios closed out a 7-6(11) 3-6 6-3 6-2 victory in two hours and 53 minutes, sealing it with an ace.

He will now take on 27th seed Karen Khachanov, who needed five sets to down recent Montreal Masters champion Pablo Carreno Busta earlier on Sunday. The pair have faced off twice before and split victories, with the Russian winning their first meeting in Cincinnati three years ago before the 27-year-old won their 2020 Australian Open clash.

Not only has Kyrgios reached his maiden US Open quarter-final with his win over Medvedev, but he has also made back-to-back quarter-finals at Majors for the first time. Kyrgios made it all the way to the final at Wimbledon earlier this summer – his maiden Grand Slam singles final. He came into New York as a contender for the title given his run at SW19 coupled with his North American hard court run, which saw him lift the Citi Open title amid a ten-match winning streak.