Outlander star says Sam Heughan ‘continues to torment me’ on new show





Men In Kilts season two will see Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish – who appeared together in Outlander as Jamie Fraser and Dougal MacKenzie respectively – traversing New Zealand to seek out Scottish influences on the nation. The second outing is a contrast to the debut series which saw the acting duo travelling in a camper van across Scotland to discover more the nation’s rich history and culture.

Scottish actor Graham, 61, and his family call New Zealand home with the actor telling Express.co.uk in an exclusive interview about reuniting with Sam: “We had a brilliant time. I had many more near-death experiences and he continues to torment really and films it while it’s happening. “So it’s an extraordinary sadomasochistic experience Men in Kilts. But in all seriousness, we have a great laugh.” He added: “We really do have a great laugh and especially when we’re in that van together, we just go off on the most extraordinary tangents and it’s lovely to do. It was lovely to do it in New Zealand.” On whether he would be re-paying the favour of near-death experiences in kind to Sam, Graham teased: “One day, believe me, one day it will happen.” READ MORE: Outlander star weighs in on starring in prequel Blood of My Blood

Filming took place on season two earlier this year with the new series expecting to debut at some point on Starz and its streaming platform STARZPLAY. Men In Kilts first hit screens in 2021 with viewers loving the show as Sam and Graham riffed off each other. Season one focused on various aspects of Scottish culture including food and drink, clans and tartans, song and dance, and witchcraft and superstition. Over the course of the series, Sam pushed Graham out of his comfort zone as well as attempting to scare his co-star during the episode focusing on witchcraft.

Season two is expected to showcase more of the same as the actors learn more about Scottish history and have some incredible experiences on their journey of discovery across New Zealand. Men In Kilts even had an accompanying book Clanlands, which gave further insight into the twosome’s Scottish road trip and became a Sunday Times bestseller, featuring a foreword from Outlander’s author Diana Gabaldon. Men In Kilts started off life as a podcast called Clanlands, which Graham and Sam had been working on with mounting interest leading Outlander’s network Starz to turn it into a fully-fledged TV show. Given the success of Men In Kilts, could there be a possible series three? Graham said: “I hope so, absolutely, I hope so. And we would love to do it.”

He continued: “We love doing the show and I think people seem to enjoy it. So yeah. It’s always about schedules and stuff but we would love to make that work.” If season three gets the go-ahead, the show could again be moving to a new location with more Scottish influences sought out by Sam and Graham. Speaking of busy schedules, Graham has a whole host of other projects lined up to keep him occupied including starring in HBO’s big-budget Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon in which he plays the honourable Lord Commander of the Kingsguard Ser Harrold Westering. In the meantime, Sam – who is also a producer on Outlander – is busy filming on season seven of the historical fantasy drama along with several other acting projects including romantic drama It’s All Coming Back To Me and Everest as well as heading up his successful spirits brand. DON’T MISS…

Graham is also featuring in The Witcher season three which is filming at the moment with the actor reprising his role as Sigismund Dijkstra, the spymaster who will again be up to no good. He also recently shot the movie Somewhere in Montana and The Brothers Darwin as well as reprising the role of Dracula in the animated Netflix hit series Castlevania. Some of his other forthcoming projects include Perfidious, The Vicar’s Wife and Chasing Nightmares which are in the pipeline. The star also didn’t rule out appearing in Outlander prequel series Blood of My Blood which is in early stages of development, saying: “It depends how much of a prequel it is. There are limits to my youthful transformation, so I think any chance of me playing a teenage Dougal is not on the cards but you never know.” Outlander season 7 is in production and seasons 1 to 6 are streaming on STARZPLAY now





