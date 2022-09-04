Pat Stay, acclaimed battle rapper, identified as victim of fatal Halifax stabbing | CBC News

Acclaimed Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay was the victim of a fatal stabbing in downtown Halifax early Sunday, CBC News has learned.

Halifax Regional Police have not identified Stay as the victim, but Stay’s brother, Peter Stay, confirmed the news to CBC.

Police said they were called to the 1600 block of Lower Water Street around 12:36 a.m. AT.

Stay was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Pat Stay, right, and Real Sikh perform onstage during Drake’s Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on Oct. 30, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The Dartmouth, N.S., man was revered for his work in rap battles, where two rappers confront each other in front of an audience using a mixture of boasts, insults and rhymes.

Stay had a large social media following and put out a new track two days ago that has already amassed more than 50,000 views on YouTube.

The video even includes a brief quote from Canadian rapper Drake, who praises Stay.

“Pat Stay’s definitely one of, if not, the best,” he said in the video.

Halifax Regional Police had the scene of the crime blocked off Sunday morning. (Victoria Welland/CBC)

In 2015, Stay won a rap battle put on by the hip-hop superstar.

Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to call them at 902-490-5020.

Watch a 2012 CBC feature on Pat Stay:

The CBC’s David Thurton introduces us to Pat Stay, a Nova Scotia battle rapper who is competing internationally.

MORE TOP STORIES