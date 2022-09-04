Categories
Patriots Announce Decision On Week 1 Miami Travel Plan


A New England Patriots helmet prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are going to arrive in Miami a bit earlier than usual this coming week.

The team is set to arrive in South Florida on Tuesday in order to get acclimated to the heat and humidity.



