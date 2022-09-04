Penelope Cruz, 48, is a vision of sophistication in lace gown

Penelope Cruz, 48, turned heads at the 76th Venice International Film Festival on Sunday. The Spanish beauty walked the red carpet for her new film, L’immensità.
She looked stunning in a black, lace dress that was covered in a baby pink leaf pattern.
Penelope highlighted her curves perfectly in the figure-hugging long-sleeved dress that fell all the way to her feet.
Earlier in the day, Penelope attended a photocall for the movie wearing an equally gorgeous maxi dress.
The halter-necked black, white and red garment showed off the 48-year-old’s toned arms and drew attention to her striking beauty.
Source link