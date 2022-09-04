Pets of the Week: Available puppies

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia has lots and lots of puppies available and more to come in. We are covered in cats and kittens also.

Please go to our website at hsnwga.org to see available pets and to put in an application.

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. for tours and adoptions and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond.

It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.