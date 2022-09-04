Photos: Community loses homes and pets to quick-moving Mill Fire in Weed

WEED — Fueled by gusty winds and sweltering heat, the fast-moving Mill Fire provided an ominous beginning to a brutally hot Labor Day weekend in Northern California, as it tore through Siskiyou County neighborhoods, claiming dozens of homes, causing multiple injuries, and sending thousands of residents fleeing for their lives.

The disastrous inferno — suspected of starting near a local wood-manufacturing plant in Weed on Friday — jumped to 4,245 acres with just 25% containment by Saturday, puncturing a relatively quiet wildfire season with some of the year’s most frightening conflagrations.

By Saturday afternoon, the immediate threat appeared to have subsided somewhat as some evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings and nearly 4,000 firefighters walled off the fast-moving blaze from wreaking further destruction.

