Piers Morgan gloats he’s ‘right’ about Meghan amid Susanna Reid swipe

Piers Morgan, 57, could not hold back his joy after a journalist admitted she had “switched sides” and found herself in the “uncomfortable position” of agreeing with the outspoken TalkTV host’s views on Meghan Markle.
In his delight, Piers quipped that he is often “proven right” and invited his former co-host Susanna Reid to “confirm” his sentiment.
He shared a tweet from Australian newspaper, The Age, which quotes journalist Jacqueline Maley saying: “With sadness, many of us have moved to the same side of the dispute as Piers Morgan.
The tweet also linked to Jacqueline’s article headlined: “Is it okay to switch sides in the Megxit wars? Asking for a friend.”
“Is simply wrong for #meghan to claim there would be ’40 people snapping pictures’.”
Piers then responded to Chris, and praised him for “calling out” the Duchess.
He exclaimed: “Yes I know. So Markle lied as she did to Oprah.
“Good to see you calling her out.”
An excerpt shared on The Cut’s Twitter read:”Meghan is still very aware that people see her as a princess: ‘It’s important to be thoughtful about it.
Piers responded in view of his 7.9 million followers with just a “sick” emoji.
