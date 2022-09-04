Piers Morgan gloats he’s ‘right’ about Meghan amid Susanna Reid swipe

Piers Morgan, 57, could not hold back his joy after a journalist admitted she had “switched sides” and found herself in the “uncomfortable position” of agreeing with the outspoken TalkTV host’s views on Meghan Markle.

In his delight, Piers quipped that he is often “proven right” and invited his former co-host Susanna Reid to “confirm” his sentiment.

He shared a tweet from Australian newspaper, The Age, which quotes journalist Jacqueline Maley saying: “With sadness, many of us have moved to the same side of the dispute as Piers Morgan.

“Never a comfortable position to find oneself in.” The tweet also linked to Jacqueline’s article headlined: “Is it okay to switch sides in the Megxit wars? Asking for a friend.”

