Police hunt for 2 men after stabbings leave 10 dead in Canada

Canadian police said that 10 people were killed and at least 15 others injured in stabbings in the province of Saskatchewan on Sunday, and that two suspects were at large.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police issued a dangerous persons alert just after 7am after multiple people were stabbed in the James Smith Cree Nation, an indigenous reserve, and in Weldon, a rural town nearly 150km away from Saskatoon, the province’s most populous city.

The RCMP identified two suspects, 30-year-old Damien Sanderson and 31-year-old Myles Sanderson. It said there were 13 incident locations in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, which are about 25km apart.

“We believe some victims have been targeted by the suspect and others have been attacked randomly,” Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP, told reporters. She said the relationship between the suspects was unclear.

Some victims of the attacks were airlifted to a hospital in Saskatoon, with others transported by ground to facilities in other parts of the province.

The police said the suspects’ vehicle was seen shortly before 12pm in Saskatchewan’s capital, Regina, which is almost 300km from Weldon. Blackmore said they were travelling in a black Nissan Rogue, but did not know if they had since changed vehicles.

The James Smith Cree Nation, which has an on-reserve population of about 1,900, declared a state of emergency on Sunday that will be in effect until September 30.

After the attacks, the RCMP set up checkpoints in the province and in British Columbia, west of Saskatchewan. Police in the city of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, are assisting the RCMP in searching for the suspects.

Blackmore said she has asked that the dangerous persons alert be extended to Manitoba and Alberta, two prairie provinces to the east and west of Saskatchewan, respectively.

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, described the incident as “horrific and heartbreaking”.