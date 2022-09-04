Presenter Katie Derham defends traditional culture

In previous years, there have been calls to drop the songs because they celebrate Britain’s colonial past. But talking about next Saturday’s finale at the Royal Albert Hall, the Radio 3 presenter said she did not think the tide had turned against traditional pieces.

"Evidently not," she said. "Do things come and go? Yes. Do I envisage that the traditional songs of the Last Night are going to change any time soon?"

“No, because I think millions of people really like them.”

“I see enjoyment around me in the hall and it would be a shame to make too many radical changes.”

Asked if she is a patriot, she replied: “Yes, I am. I enjoy many different things about British culture and I’ve lived here all my life.

“Does this mean I have a Union Jack-themed bathroom? No, but in terms of the Last Night Of The Proms we steer the course pretty well.”

The night also features Norwegian star soprano Lise Davidsen, who has been wowing audiences at opera houses around the world, along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s favourite cellist, Sheku Kanneh- Mason, who played at their wedding.