Rafael Nadal sends message to Kyrgios and Medvedev after US Open win

Rafael Nadal was in scintillating form on Saturday night as he demolished Richard Gasquet in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the US Open. The Spaniard lost just one game in the opening two sets before putting the match to bed in the third as he ended up storming to a 6-0 6-1 7-5 victory. And following the match, he sent out a message to his title rivals Nick Kyrgios and Daniil Medvedev.

“My best match in the tournament,” Nadal told reporters. “Easy to say that because the other day was tough. But important improvement. But I need to keep going. It’s a good victory for me. Straight sets for the first time. Third set had been a challenge. He increased the level.

“I went through some difficult moments. That’s something that is good that I went through that and saved that moments with a positive feelings. Happy to be in the fourth round, without a doubt.”

Nadal, who is the No 2 seed at Flushing Meadows, won the first nine games on Saturday as Gasquet took a staggering 70 minutes to get on the board. The 36-year-old’s victory means he has now beaten Gasquet in each of the 18 showdowns the duo have had throughout their careers. And he is now set to face American Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round.

