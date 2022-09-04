Russia launched 14 missile and more than 15 air strikes on Ukraine on Sunday

Russian troops launched 14 missile and more than 15 air strikes on military and civilian facilities in Ukraine on Sunday, September 4.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its latest operational update posted on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“During the current day, the enemy launched 14 missile and more than 15 air strikes on military and civilian facilitates throughout the territory of our state. In particular, the civilian infrastructure in the areas of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Voznesensk, Ochakiv, Sukhyi Stavok was affected. Carriers of Kalibr-type cruise missiles are remaining combat ready in the Black Sea,” the report reads.

The enemy’s aviation group is conducting combat operations in order to support the actions of ground groups, in particular, in the Southern Buh and Donetsk directions. At the same time, the issue of replenishing manpower losses remains problematic for the enemy.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not undergone significant change. The threat of missile and air strikes from the airspace and territory of the Republic of Belarus remains.

According to the information of the General Staff, in other areas, the enemy attacked military and civilian infrastructure using tanks, combat vehicles, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery.

In the Siverskyi direction, 12 populated areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions were shelled, and unmanned aerial vehicles were used. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that an increase in the intensity of shelling along the state border took place due the recent rotation of the enemy’s artillery units. In addition, the use of sabotage and intelligence groups by the enemy in the border regions of Ukraine is not ruled out.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Odnorobivka, Sosnivka, Udy, Ruski Tyshki, Petrivka, Ruska Lozova, Velyki Prohody, Staryi Saltiv, Petrivka, Nortsivka, Husarivka, Chepil, and Pokrovske. Air strikes were recorded in the areas of Peremoha and Husarivka. In addition, the enemy used unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of Pytomnyk, Ruska Lozova, Slatyne, Ivanivka, Balakliya, Savyntsi and Ruski Tyshki.

In the Sloviansk direction, the populated areas of Bohorodychne, Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Nova Dmytrivka, Dmytrivka, Mazanivka, Sulyhivka, Karnaukhivka came under enemy attack.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russian invaders shelled the areas of Sloviansk, Siversk, Raihorodok, Donetske, Hryhorivka, Ivano-Daryivka, Zvanivka, Spirne, Vesele, and Pereizne. The enemy launched air strikes on the Bohorodychne and Verkhniokamianske districts.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy struck the areas of Zaitseve, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, Bilohorivka, Vyimka and Rozdolivka; in the Avdiivka direction – the areas of Novokalynove, Berdychi, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, and Orlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Marinka, Paraskoviivka, Mykilske, Vuhledar, Solodke, Shevchenko, Velyka Novosilka, Bohoiavlenka, Pavlivka, Novodonetske, Novomayorske, Neskuchne, Vremivka were hit. The enemy also launched an airstrike on ​​Novomykhailivka. In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Zarichne, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Bilohirya, Huliaipilske, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Chervone, Poltavka, Olhivske, Novopil, Novosilka, Burlatske, and Vremivka. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Bilohirya, Poltavka and Vremivka.

In the Southern Buh direction, the enemy continues to conduct defensive operations, shelling almost all settlements along the contact line. Russian forces launched air strikes on the areas of Liubomyrivka, Bezimenne, Kostromka, Bilohirka, and Velyke Artakove. In addition, unmanned aerial vehicles were actively used to adjust artillery fire.

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian defense forces are holding their positions and are not allowing the enemy to advance. Ukrainian units managed to repel enemy attacks in the areas of Krasnopillia, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Mayorsk, Zaitseve, Kodema, Soledar and Pervomaiske.

