Russian army suffering with ‘fragile morale’ due to unpaid bonuses





Morale issues have long been reported in the Russian army’s invasion of Ukraine, with the MoD consistently pinpointing soldiers’ mental state as a weakness for Putin. This low morale problem has “continued” as Russian forces look to push through the eastern Donbas region and fend off the Ukrainian effort to retake Kherson.

The MoD described how the Russian forces “continue to suffer from morale and discipline issues in Ukraine”. It added in its daily intelligence update that the Kremlin’s forces were battling “combat fatigue and high casualties”. But one key complaint throughout the ranks “continues to be problems with their pay”. The MoD said: “In the Russian military, troops’ income consists of a modest core salary, augmented by a complex variety of bonuses and allowances.

"In Ukraine, there has highly likely been significant problems with sizeable combat bonuses not being paid." The MoD attributed this to "inefficient military bureaucracy" and the "unusual legal status" of the war. But another key factor is "at least some outright corruption among commanders". It added: "The Russian military has consistently failed to provide basic entitlements to troops deployed in Ukraine, including appropriate uniform, arms and rations, as well as pay.

He said last week: “The occupiers should know we shall oust them to the border, the line of which has not changed.” He added: “If they want to survive, it’s time for the Russian military to run away. Go home.” Russia denied that Ukraine was making advances in Kherson, adding Kyiv’s forces had sustained heavy losses. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s spokesperson, said: “All of our goals will be reached.”

The head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaly Kim, said this weekend: “The mood among the occupiers: Everything is lost, we have been abandoned. “Nobody wants to die, everyone wants to run, but they are stopped by an order or something.” He continued: “That is why they have the mood corresponding to the operational situation, which is now on the front.”