Silver Voices has issued ‘life-saving’ advice to pensioners

It says that older people must not “jeopardise” their health by turning off their heating or by failing to eat and drink a proper diet. The organisation says it is not aligning with the “Don’t Pay” political movement but insists health must not be put at risk in order to pay soaring bills.

It says the advice is intended to stop a “tragedy” of thousands dying because they do not want to fall into debt.

In a message to members, it says: “If you genuinely can’t afford to pay your energy bills, then the first step should be to contact your supplier saying that you need support. Ask for a hardship grant and for a reduction in the tariff.”

“If you can afford something towards the bill without damaging your health, then show willing and make a part-payment. Do point out that you are following Silver Voices advice, to show you are part of a wider movement.”

The group says state pensiones in England cannot be cut off during the winter and those with long-term health conditions or disabilities cannot be cut off at any time.

Silver Voices director Dennis Reed said: “Millions of state pensioners will be unable to afford energy bills this winter and it is the responsibility of the Government to provide sufficient support for the basics of life. “