Strictly Come Dancing return date confirmed: When does Strictly start?

This year marks the show’s 20th season, but there is an even bigger cause to celebrate.

Strictly’s executive producer Sarah James, said: “We know how much viewers love the Strictly themed weeks, so it’s fantastic to be able to announce a new one, celebrating the BBC’s centenary.”

There will be plenty of other surprises in store to mark the occasion, with 15 contestants taking part.

They include TV and radio broadcaster Helen Skelton, actor James Bye, cameraman Hamza Yassin, singer Fleur East, Arsenal legend Tony Adams and singer Molly Rainford.

Also taking to the dancefloor are comedian Ellie Taylor, pop star Matt Goss, radio host Tyler West, Paralympian Ellie Simmonds, comedian Jayde Adams, Loose Women presenter Kaye Adams, radio host Richie Anderson, actress and singer Kym Marsh, and actor Will Mellor.