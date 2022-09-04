Listen to the latest episode and subscribe to the Essential Football podcast from Sky Sports.

PART ONE | Liverpool drop more points after they were held to a frantic 0-0 draw by Everton at Goodison Park. Ben Grounds reflects on the game, in which Conor Cody was denied a fairytale winner against his former club after a lengthy VAR check. That was not the only VAR check of the day! VAR took centre stage on Saturday, and not in a good way! We reflect on a series of decisions which infuriated managers, players, pundits and fans alike. We hear from Sam Blitz and Zinny Boswell on the VAR controversy at Stamford Bridge, plus West Ham manager David Moyes and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel give their verdicts. Finally, Nick Wright reviews Spurs’ win against Fulham.

PART TWO | Super Sunday saw Brighton hammer Leicester to increase the pressure on Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers. Rodgers insists he will fight on despite a fifth straight defeat, while Lewis Jones gives his match verdict from the Amex Stadium. Then we move on to Old Trafford where Manchester United’s resurgence continued at the expense of league leaders Arsenal. Christian Eriksen reveals what is behind the change at United before former Arsenal star Paul Merson offers up some positives for the Gunners, despite their perfect start to the season ending. Last, but not least, the Super Sunday panel discuss who will finish the season higher, Manchester United or Arsenal…

