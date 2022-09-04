Syracuse Sweeps North Florida in Final Game of the UCF Challenge | CitrusTV

Sunday, Sep 04, 2022 at 9:03 am by

Sports Editor

By: Ryan Bridges | @RyanBridges517

CitrusTV Volleyball Beat Reporter

ORLANDO, FL.- The UCF Challenge has been a learning experience for Syracuse. They have had to play away from home and test their metal against great teams.

When playing these great teams, the Orange have often struggled to win their set points when they come. On top of that, they have struggled to do it in the first set which can be a big confidence boost for a new team and can turn the tide of a match.

In the first set, Syracuse was faced with a scenario they have seen many times before. Against UCF, SU lost two set points and dropped the set. Against Charlotte last week, the Orange also had multiple set points they lost as well. However, on Saturday against North Florida, neither team could not seem to win two points in a row to take a convincing lead. After North Florida tied the game at 25, they committed a service error and an attack error to give the Orange back-to-back points and the set win.

After the Orange got the big break they needed, the Ospreys had a rough second set by all accounts. They racked up a game-high eight errors to go along with just eight kills. This fueled SU to go on an 11-2 run and win the set comfortably.

Syracuse was now looking for their first sweep of the season, but UNF did not just let SU walk all over them. The Orange had a 24-20 lead and were one point away from their first sweep of the season. The Ospreys won three straight points and the set was now in the balance, but just like in the second set, attacking errors would be their downfall. Syracuse took the set 25-23 and went up 2-0.

With six games now under their belt and a 3-3 record, SU will now travel back home to host the Syracuse Tournament. The teams competing alongside the Orange in the Syracuse Tournament are Hofstra, Yale, and Army. Every game of the tournament will be played in the Women’s Building and be streamed live on ACC Network Extra. SU will kick off the event on Thursday at 5 P.M. against Army.