Tezos India Game Launchpad partners with IndiGG to popularise Web3 Games

As a part of this collaboration, TIGL and IndiGG will work hand-in-hand to strengthen and build the expanding web3 gaming ecosystem and promote the uptake of web3 games across the Indian subcontinent. Additionally, Tezos India and IndiGG will be working closely towards strengthening their respective ecosystems in a bid to onboard more and more games and game developers to web3.

TIGL’s core focus is on developing a suite of essential tools and services for the creators and developers to focus on building gameplay in the web3 arena, instead of them worrying about blockchain technology and its technicalities. Once the games are launched on the blockchain, IndiGG will invest in purchasing NFTs and will lease them out to its community members to encourage them to play the game and thus stand a chance to earn exciting rewards. Furthermore, as a part of this collaboration, TIGL and IndiGG have together planned a host of upcoming activities ranging from community building, launching growth hacks, bounty campaigns, as well as various cross-marketing initiatives such as Twitter Spaces, AMAs, blog articles, and social media engagements.

Speaking on the partnership, Amanjot Malhotra, Head of Growth at Tezos India, who is spearheading the TIGL initiative, said, “Through this association, we will be able to expand the play-to-earn opportunities in India and onboard passionate Indian gamers into web3 gaming. The partnership will further enable us to proliferate this space rapidly and be at the forefront of the blockchain gaming industry in India. Going forward, our key focus will be to empower the budding web3 gamers and the gaming studios in our country.”

Ayush Gupta, Growth Lead, IndiGG adds, “We at IndiGG are very focused on growing the web3 gaming development ecosystem in India and across the world by incubating and helping developers make the best web3 games that they can envision. And to that end, we are now delighted to be working with TIGL along similar lines. With TIGL, we are aiming to equip gamers to discover the future of gaming on web3 and embark on a journey into virtual worlds where they own their digital assets.”

With a massive base of over 500 million+ gamers, India’s gaming sector is today experiencing a once-in-a-generation turning moment in terms of awareness, size, growth, and opportunity to spend, making it one of the largest markets for blockchain and web3-based gaming in the world. IndiGG lends NFT assets to gamers so that they can play and earn completely for free, and also aids the gamers through scholarships wherein they aren’t required to spend any capital to have access to an IndiGG partnered game. By playing the games with NFTs lent by IndiGG, web3 gamers can earn a great income from these games by acquiring in-game cryptocurrencies and/or NFTs.