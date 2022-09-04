Categories
Business

The Beatles, Adele, John Oliver, Samantha Bee, Mary J Blige Among Winners of Creative Arts Emmys, 1st Night

Home awards The Beatles, Adele, John Oliver, Samantha Bee, Mary J Blige Among Winners…
The Beatles, Adele, John Oliver, Samantha Bee, Mary J Blige Among Winners of Creative Arts Emmys, 1st Night

Tonight was the first of two nights of Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The main Emmy Awards will be given out on September 12th on their special broadcast on NBC with al the stars in attendance.

Tonight’s and tomorrow night’s awards weren’t even live streamed. They had a live audience, and the whole thing will be edited together and shown later on. Why they just can’t livestream the two nights is beyond me.

Anyway, among the winners were: The Beatles and Peter Jackson for Best Documentary Series, “Get Back,” which got a total of five awards;
Best Documentary Special went to “George Carlin’s American Dream”
Adele and her team for Best Pre-Recorded Variety Special, “Adele: One Night Only.” five awards altogether
Outstanding Variety Special, Live, went to the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show with Mary J. Blige,Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, et al
John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” picked up Best Writing for a Variety show, and Outstanding Technical Direction

Outstanding Short Form Non fiction or Reality Series went to Samantha Bee for “Full Frontal.” which TBS just cancelled out of cowardice

Outstanding Short Form, Comedy or Drama Series was bestowed on James Corden and producer Ben Winston for “Carpool Karaoke”

Stanley Tucci won for Outstanding Hosted Non Fiction Series or Special for “Searching for Italy”

More of these coming on Sunday night…

Author

The Beatles, Adele, John Oliver, Samantha Bee, Mary J Blige Among Winners of Creative Arts Emmys, 1st Night

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn’t so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of “Only the Strong Survive,” a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

More articles from author

Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.