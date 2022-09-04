Tyre mistakes could see drivers ‘lose their licence’

There are a number of essential tyre safety checks motorists should make to ensure their cars are roadworthy, including inflation, tyre tread and always having the right tyres for your vehicle. Tyre tread, though arguably one of the most important checks to make, can see drivers unexpectedly losing their licence if they aren’t on top of things.

Daniel ShenSmith, a barrister who shares legal advice and explainers on his YouTube channel BlackBeltBarrister, explained: “Very often the tyre tread, which everybody knows about, what [drivers] won’t realise is that you could, in theory, lose your licence on four tyres that don’t meet the threshold, because you can you can get three points per tire.”

Although some people may think three points are for the offence overall, Daniel revealed this is “discretionary”.

He continued: “It’s three points per tire. So, simple math will tell you you can reach 12 points on four bad tires which can result in a totting-up ban.

12 points is an obligatory ban of a minimum of six months unless they can show exceptional hardship. I have seen that before in an officer’s report.

