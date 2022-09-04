US Open: Collins slams 52 winners in straight sets win over Cornet, gets Sabalenka next

American Danielle Collins hit an impressive 52 winners in a close straight sets win over Frenchwoman Alize Cornet to reach the fourth round of the US Open in New York on Saturday.

Collins, known for her ability to slam winners off both flanks at will, took control of the match with her 52 winners along with 29 unforced errors to beat Cornet 6-4, 7-6 (9), saving three set points in a tense second set.

The 28-year-old Collins, who reached the Australian Open final in January, already defeating Cornet in quarter finals, needed one hour and 53 minutes to reach the fourth round at her home Slam for the first time in her career.

Collins has yet to drop a set this week, having scored a 7-6, 6-3 win over Naomi Osaka (7-6 (5), 6-3) and a 6-2, 7-5 win over Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa (6-2, 7-5).

Collins aiming for first win over Sabalenka in next round

She will next meet sixth seeded Aryna Sabalenka, against whom she has a 0-3 record, Collins will be hoping to score her first win over the Belarusian just as she did against Osaka earlier in the week after losing her first three matches to the Japanese player.

Two of their previous three matches have come at the US Open itself with Sabalenka winning in three sets in the first round in 2018 and in straight sets in the third round last year.

US Open, New York City (Grand Slam), other third-round results