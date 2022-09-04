Wealthiest People in Norway (September 4, 2022) – CEOWORLD magazine

As of September 4, 2022, Andreas Halvorsen was the wealthiest man in Norway, with an estimated net worth of 6.6 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Ivar Tollefsen (No. 2, $5.4 billion), Kjell Inge Rokke (No. 3, $5.1 billion); and Odd Reitan (No. 4, $4.8 billion).

Gustav Magnar Witzoe is the fifth-richest person in Norway, with a whopping $4.1 billion. Caroline Hagen Kjos ranked 6th with a personal wealth of $2.3 billion, followed by Stein Erik Hagen with $2.3 billion. Torstein Hagen is placed 8th with a net worth of $1.5 billion. Alexandra Andresen ($1.2 billion) occupied the 9th position among the top 10 wealthiest people in Norway.

NORWAY BILLIONAIRES LIST

Andreas Halvorsen: $6.6 billion Ivar Tollefsen: $5.4 billion Kjell Inge Rokke: $5.1 billion Odd Reitan and family: $4.8 billion Gustav Magnar Witzoe : $4.1 billion Caroline Hagen Kjos: $2.3 billion Stein Erik Hagen: $2.3 billion Torstein Hagen: $1.5 billion Alexandra Andresen: $1.2 billion Katharina Andresen: $1.2 billion Johan Johannson: $1.1 billion Petter Stordalen & family: $1.0 billion

Have you read?

Best CEOs In The World, 2022.

Global Passport Ranking, 2022.

International Financial Centers Ranking, 2022.

World’s Richest People (Top Billionaires, 2022).

Economy Rankings: Largest countries by GDP, 2022.

Countries and territories with the largest population, 2022.

Top Citizenship and Residency by Investment Programs, 2022.

Track Latest News Live on CEOWORLD magazine and get news updates from the United States and around the world.

The views expressed are those of the author and are not necessarily those of the CEOWORLD magazine.



Follow CEOWORLD magazine headlines on: Google News, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. Subscribe here.

For media queries, please contact: info@ceoworld.biz