‘We’re still here:’ How Indigenous art is retelling the Yellowstone story

Art, in a lot of ways, is about the intersection between the human and the natural. What we create, and the process by which we create it, is about our personal experience trying to live in this crazy, random, often violent world we’ve been placed into.

In that way, art about Yellowstone Park makes sense. Few places on the planet are more naturally and spiritually evocative. It’s hard to be there and not wonder about your place in the universe.

The park has always inspired great art. Long before it inspired your dad’s favorite TV show, Yellowstone stirred painters like Thomas Moran and Albert Bierstadt, whose work is archetypical of the Hudson River School, that painting technique that makes the natural world look like a dream, forever stuck in the golden hour.

William Henry Jackson’s photography of the park helped solidify it as America’s first National Park. Even Frank Jay Haynes captured views of the Yellowstone so iconic they became postcards, cheap mementos for tourists to pass around once they got home.

Art helps us tell the story of Yellowstone. But something has been missing. All those artists were white men from somewhere else. Moran was English, Bierstadt German. Jackson and Haynes were from the East Coast and the Midwest. The story of Yellowstone is often told by visitors, folks passing through who soon leave, onto the next adventure.

That’s what Mountain Time Arts is trying to fix. The Bozeman-based nonprofit has gained a reputation in the last few years as one of the finer purveyors of arts in this region. Their specialty is public work with an appreciation for people and place. It’s usually on location in somewhere natural, and emphasizes storytelling, especially that of Indigenous people. Mountain Time Arts are particularly interested in using art as education, as a means to teach people about the land they’re on and the folks who have been there for a long, long time.

In the past, Mountain Time Arts have done projects at the headwaters of the Missouri near Three Forks, and a few multimedia presentations at Story Mill in Bozeman.

Their focus on the relationships between people and land made Yellowstone a natural fit. Mountain Time Arts presented a series of events under the banner “Yellowstone Revealed.” The projects ran from Wednesday, Aug. 17 – Sunday, Aug 28 in various spots around the park.

The epicenter of the project was in the Madison Valley near Madison Junction was the “All Nations Teepee Village,” a display of teepees that acted as a staging ground for Indigenous cultural ambassadors to share stories about their people’s connection to the park. There were also performances on the site from opera singers and Supaman, an Apsáalooke rapper.

There were other spots around the park, as well. Patti Baldes’ “REMATRIATE,” a visual art set piece featuring drummers and dancers was performed at Madison and Old Faithful. More mobile was the “ReVisiting Cultural Landscapes through Stories” project, a series of interpretive journeys that branched out from the Norris area to explore spots around the park, led by Indigenous storytellers.

The longest running was the installation “Lighted Teepees: Resiliency of the People,” a series of seven teepees at the Roosevelt Arch in Gardiner presented by the Pretty Shield Foundation. The teepees were lit in bright technicolor every night of the installation, bringing light to an area of the park that has seen an awful amount of darkness.

The “All Nations Teepee Village” was originally supposed to be in Gardiner, as well. But after flooding washed out the park’s north entrance road, the plan was changed, shifting the venue to the Madison area.

It wound up being a blessing. Madison is usually thought of as a waypoint in Yellowstone, not a destination. It’s nearly equidistant between the park’s two largest geyser basins, Norris and Lower Geyser Basin. There’s a big campground in Madison, but not much else. It’s a place to drive past on the way to have more fun.

Not this time. With a destination like the “Teepee Village” giving an excuse to stop in Madison, it was revelatory. When you actually get to trod the ground, not just wiz by in a vehicle, Madison comes to life. It’s where the Gibbon River flows into the Firehole, forming the Madison, the river that meanders its way through Quake Lake and the Bear Trap Canyon, eventually flowing into two other rivers to form the mighty Missouri. The Madison Valley is where so much of the West begins. It was a perfect staging area for storytelling.

“The river flows gently through there,” said Shane Doyle, an educational and cultural consultant who put the “Teepee Village” together.

There were 13 teepees all together, situated in a line along a bend in the Gibbon, just feet from where it converges with the Firehole. There are 27 tribal nations officially recognized as having ties to the Yellowstone region. Twelve of the teepees had signs highlighting a tribe, and there were 14 other signs in the area. The final sign, on the middle teepee, represented the tribal nations that hadn’t yet been recognized by the National Park Service. Even as progress continues, there’s still work to do.

The teepees, in addition to being evocative and beautiful, are highly symbolic to Indigenous people.

“When I first came to this park, I saw no presence of Native Americans,” said Rose Williamson, an Apsáalooke artist. “It really hurt me. Especially seeing the yurts. I’m like ‘What the hell are you doing here?’ These should be teepees. And they should be rented by a Native person.”

Williamson represented the Apsáalooke people along with Dr. Emerson Bull Chief, an anthropologist who is also the Dean of Academics at the Little Big Horn College in Crow Agency.

The pair joined a team of cultural ambassadors from different tribes, who spent the mornings of Aug. 23-26 conversing with visitors. They shared stories of their people, and answered questions thoughtfully and succinctly teaching tourists the real, often overlooked history of the lands they were standing on. It turned a byway into a cultural epicenter.

Doyle recruited all the ambassadors himself. Many of them had been in on the project since June of 2021 when Doyle and Mountain Time Arts first started talking to Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Scholly about the idea.

“It’s not an easy thing to do,” said Doyle, discussing the difficulties of not only performing in public, but having to be a representative for your culture. “They’re all fun people, all people with a good sense of humor and lots of knowledge.”

They bestowed that knowledge upon a lot of people during those three days. Doyle heard that the Madison area got twice as many visitors as it would usually receive.

Williamson is an expert beadworker, and sells her wares under the name Lady Pompadour. She had her work on display at the “Teepee Village,” and had a whole spiel prepared so she could teach visitors about the artist traditions of the Apsáalooke people.

In particular, she wanted to shine a light on artistic techniques Indigenous people used before European contact. One material used was the porcupine quill, which would be softened and dyed and eventually woven in a way that resembles glass beadwork. She also explained the process for waterproofing rawhide. Cases made from rawhide would once have been used as storage for foodstuffs, but she uses hers as a cell phone case, cultural adaption happening in real time.

Williamson wanted visitors to take away a simple but important message.

“We’re still here,” she said. “We haven’t been exterminated yet.”

“Before the park became a park, Native Americans used this place a lot,” said Bull Chief. “We are the Yellowstone Park.”

The best way to teach people that, Williamson thinks, is through art.

“Art is a universal thing,” she said. “You can connect with anybody through it.”

Doyle agrees with her.

“Art is not threatening,” he said. “It connects with all the senses.”

Opportunities like this, Doyle said, allow Indigenous people to “assert our rights and our voices in the modern world. We’ve been here for many thousands of years. And we have a lot to say, and to contribute, about wanting to have a presence in Yellowstone Park as part of our homeland.”

During the musical sequence on Thursday evening, as Kate Morton (Cherokee) and Kirsten C. Kunkle (Myskoke) sang while Sapphire Ferguson-Jetty (Dakota and Chippewa) played traditional Métis music on her fiddle, people in the background jumped into the Madison and swam around.

Time in Yellowstone moves strangely. No trip there ever seems to last long enough, yet there’s a stillness to the place.

For a moment, time seemed to freeze in Madison. The area beamed with culture. Music echoed off the valley walls, as stories were told in its depths.

“This setting is enough to inspire, to awe at the beauty of this natural landscape,” said Doyle. “We add the human touch.”