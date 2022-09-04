Categories
‘Yellowstone’: Will Someone Die in Season 5?


Yellowstone is coming back on Sunday, November 13, but it won’t be the normal 10-episode run fans have come to expect. The Paramount Network series is back for an extended Season 5, with 14 episodes to enjoy.

The cast and co-creator Taylor Sheridan spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the new season, and Sheridan made a particularly interesting statement, revealing, “if you look at everyone as a chess piece in Season 5, it is impossible to keep playing the game without taking chess pieces off the board.”

