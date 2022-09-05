10 Great Looking Movies That Had A Small Budget

A movie doesn’t need a large budget to be good. There’s a misconception that expense equals quality, and that a larger budget means a better movie, but that’s simply not true. Some of cinema’s most iconic movies were made on what is considered a “shoe-string” budget. Some filmmakers had a story and a vision, but they just didn’t have the funds. Nevertheless, they made it work.







Obviously, small indie films can be made for next to nothing, but other genres have made some fantastic films with barely any money. As such, there are several great-looking movies with a small budget.

10 Taxi Driver’s Budget Was $2 Million

Martin Scorsese is considered a living legend in Hollywood, having directed some of the greatest films of all time. Among them is Taxi Driver, a film about a Vietnam veteran who works late nights in New York City as a taxi driver.

Many of the film’s crew had to take pay cuts to keep Taxi Driver’s budget as minimal as possible. The film’s budget was $2 million. The result was a gritty and raw-looking film that feels like a documentary given how realistic some scenes feel. Taxi Driver changed the way movies were made in the ’70s and helped inspire the next wave of filmmakers to make their own version of this iconic film.





9 City Of God’s Budget Was $3.3 Million But It Looked Gorgeous

City of God is a foreign language film that tells the story of Brazil’s most violent slum lords in the country’s poorest suburb, Cidade de Deus or City of God. In the suburb, a life of crime is a means of survival. The film had a budget of $3.3 million.

It would seem fitting that a movie depicting extreme poverty would’ve been inexpensive to make. For how violent and visceral a movie City of God is, it’s also absolutely beautiful with breathtaking shots. This movie will have fans go from wide-eyed to teary-eyed in a matter of minutes. It was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography, and is truly one of the greatest films ever made.





8 Whiplash’s $3.3 Million Budget Didn’t Hinder Its Jazz-Like Visuals

This highly stylized film follows the relationship between a drummer and his ruthless jazz instructor. Whiplash was a massive hit that ended up on many critics’ end-of-year lists and was director Damien Chazelle’s big breakthrough. The film initially started as an 18-minute short but was adapted into a full-length feature. In many ways, Whiplash kept that same short-film spirit.

With a $3.3 million budget, Whiplash is a great example of less is more. It’s beautifully simplistic, from the story to its cinematography. With warm orange and yellow hues contrasted with cool blue and green tones, the movie looks and feels like how jazz music sounds. It is a gorgeous film that truly captivates the audience and is considered a modern classic.





7 The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly Is Iconic And Only Had A $1.2 Million Budget

Sergio Leone’s The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly is easily one of the most well-known and iconic Western films of all time, and for good reason. The plot revolves around three gunslingers competing to find a fortune of Confederate gold amid the violent chaos of the American Civil War.

To say this movie is iconic still wouldn’t be doing it justice. The film is known for both its long-drawn sweeping shots of beautiful landscapes and its suspense-building close-ups that are now staples of the genre. The fact this three-hour-long epic was made for only a little over a million dollars is mind-blowing.





6 Halloween Made Much More Than Its $300,000 Budget

John Carpenter’s Halloween is an independent slasher film that completely changed the horror genre. Upon its release, it grossed over $60 million. Considering its $300,000 budget, this makes it one of the most profitable films of all time. Halloween has grown into a franchise that includes multiple films, comic books, merchandise, a video game, and tons of imitators.

What makes Halloween such a successful horror film is mainly due to Carpenter’s excellent direction. He knows how to create suspense. From the camera angles to the lighting and framing, each shot keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. By the time the credits rolled, Michael Myers’ iconic mask was burned deep into every viewer’s memory.





5 With Its $6.4 Million Budget, The Terminator Spawned A Billion-Dollar Franchise

Inspired by John Carpenter, who made Halloween on a low budget, director James Cameron set out to make his very own low-budget film. The final result was the sci-fi action thriller The Terminator, which launched Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s careers. The movie has since spawned a billion-dollar franchise.

Given that the main character speaks very little dialogue, the majority of The Terminator is told through visual storytelling. The Terminator is filmed like a classic noir, and the movie is filled with great-looking shots. The movie was also groundbreaking for its use of special and practical effects that still hold today, which is very impressive given its $6.4 million budget.





4 Moonlight Looks Like A Major Studio Film But Had A Budget Of $1.5 Million

Moonlight is a coming-of-age drama that follows a Black, LGBTQ+ male over three stages of his life. He explores the difficulties he faces with his sexuality and the abuse he endures growing up. Moonlight is considered one of the best and most important movies of the 21st century for its important representation.

Moonlight looks like it belongs in a museum as it was wonderfully shot by James Laxton, who received a Best Cinematography nomination for his work. The movie had a budget of $1.5 million, but it looks like a major studio film. It’s filled with amazing performances and mesmerizing shots. The sequence involving Juan teaching Chiron to swim is particularly moving.





3 Mad Max Changed The Post-Apocalyptic Genre With A Budget Of $300,000

Max Max is an action movie that’s set in a near-future Australia in the midst of societal collapse. The film follows a vengeful policeman who sets out to stop a violent motorcycle gang. Mad Max went on to gross over $100 million at the box office and spawned three sequels. For many years, it held the Guinness World Record for the most profitable movie.

Mad Max not only helped open up the global market to the Australian film scene, but it also forever changed the post-apocalyptic movie genre. The film was shot in the outskirts of the Australian outback and has some truly amazing action sequences. From dangerous stunts to exhilarating car chases, it’s hard to believe that Mad Max had a budget of $300,000.





2 Rocky’s Budget Of $1 Million Allowed The Movie To Spawn A Franchise

Rocky follows the rags-to-riches story of Rocky Balboa, a small-time fighter who gets the opportunity to fight heavy-weight champion Apollo Creed. This movie made Sylvester Stallone a star and launched a franchise that continues with the Creed spin-off series.

There are so many iconic moments in Rocky, from Rocky using a cow carcass as a punching bag to him going the distance at the end. Also, there is the famous scene where Rocky climbs the steps to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Rocky was a massive hit that grossed $225 million at the box office and was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, winning Best Picture. With its $1 million budget, it’s considered one of the greatest sports films ever made.





1 Star Wars Featured Trailblazing Visual Effects With Its $11 Million Budget

George Lucas’s 1977 space opera epic, Star Wars is one of the most famous franchises of all time. What started as a limited release that many of the film’s cast and crew believed would fail is now a multi-billion dollar global juggernaut with no signs of slowing down.

No one could’ve predicted how massive Star Wars would become. Almost 50 years later, the original film remains a landmark for cinema and one of the greatest movies ever made. While there are many aspects to love about this film, the one that it’s most remembered for is its trailblazing visual effects that were made on an $11 million budget.

