12 Movies You Forgot Starred Ezra Miller

Written and directed by “Nip/Tuck” producer Richard Levine, who also worked on projects such as “Submission” and “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair,” “Every Day” is a comedy-drama that was first released in 2011. It stars Liev Schreiber and Helen Hunt as husband and wife Ned and Jeannie. Ned is a scriptwriter who is failing to produce what his boss, Garrett (Eddie Izzard), wants and starts working with a more open-minded writer in Robin (Carla Gugino) as he attempts to rekindle his love of writing.

Miller plays Jonah, the elder of two siblings, who has come out as gay. While accepting his son’s sexuality, Ned also worries about what effect this might have on Jonah and the rest of the family. The movie also features “Stranger Things” star David Harbour and noted actor Brian Dennehy of “Death of a Salesman” and “First Blood” fame.

“Every Day” was only released to four theaters, making it a box office flop, grossing just $46,000 against a budget of $3 million. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has an approval of 34% and an audience score of 24%, despite receiving praise from The New York Times, which highlighted the plot and the acting performances of the cast as particularly good.