7 best new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Disney Plus and more (Sept. 4-11)

Labor Day is over, but the new movies to watch online this week feature a huge summer blockbuster and one of Disney’s latest live-action remakes. Yes, up first on this week’s roundup of the biggest movies to watch online is Thor: Love and Thunder, which makes its Disney Plus debut alongside the sing-a-long versions of Frozen and Frozen 2.

That same day, Disney is also debuting the live-action Pinocchio remake. Filled with big stars such as Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Keegan-Michael Key, this remake is the first of two new Pinocchio films coming out this year. And, no, its living-puppet doesn’t look as scary as Guillermo Del Toro’s (due this December).

Elsewhere in the streaming world, Netflix is debuting a pair of documentaries. The first is a tale of Australian underdogs in yacht racing, and the latter is a chilling story of an Indian serial killer. There’s also a controversial box office hit that’s finally hitting video-on-demand and HBO Max offers a world-ending blockbuster starring Halle Berry.

Where the Crawdads Sing

This summer’s most controversial box office success is now on premium video on demand. Where the Crawdads Sing, if you didn’t know, is all about a young girl named Kya Clark (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who was mockingly referred to in her North Carolina community, as “Marsh Girl.” And during such time, she was surviving on her own on the NC coast. Once she becomes a teen, she is soon romantically involved with two men. And, then, before you know it, she’s linked to a 1969 murder trial where one of her paramours was found dead. The film, which was wildly successful, drew the wrong kind of headlines after its release, thanks to connections to a real-life murder case. It is also accused of perpetuating racist stereotypes.

Untold: The Race of the Century (Netflix)

Everybody loves an underdog, and — yes — there are even underdogs in the rich and regal world of professional yacht racing. Netflix’s Untold: The Race of the Century is a deep-dive into one of the classic annals of the sport, where the regal New York Yacht Club was looking to extend its 132-year winning streak. And who could stop them? This documentary’s crew sat down with some of the rag-tag Australian team that managed to do the impossible. U.S. team members are also interviewed.

Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer

Netflix knows you (or someone you know) loves true crime documentaries — especially about serial killers. So, of course, someone asked the question, why limit ourselves to just English-speaking countries? Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer, which explains the horrific crimes of Raja Kolander, arrives this week to show audiences that there are even deeper depths of depravity than you might know. The above teaser announcement video, which explains how he confessed earlier than you might expect, will have you eager to watch ASAP.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Disney Plus)

In Thor: Ragnarok, we get not one — but two — Thors. The story behind Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) getting the powers that her ex-boyfriend had is quite emotionally complicated, especially for a Marvel movie. Which is part of why Thor’s fourth movie (its second under Taika Waititi’s helm) is such a hotly debated film. Undoubtedly, Love and Thunder had a high bar to reach, as Thor: Ragnarok (just like the recent Avengers movies the Asgardian featured prominently in) is very highly regarded. And, having seen it, I can say that it doesn’t exactly reach the same heights as its predecessor. That’s possibly because of expectations, as Ragnarok was a follow-up to Thor: Dark World, one of the most disliked Marvel movies ever.

Still, though, Thor: Love and Thunder hits Disney Plus this week, as a part of Disney Plus Day, and I’d say this is the perfect way to watch the movie. At home, where your expectations can be properly adjusted (plus, you didn’t have to pay $18 for a ticket, nor go to a movie theater that over-charges for concessions). Here, you’ll see Thor looking for a personal reinvention, and going on a journey that has him meet Zeus (Russell Crowe) and fight Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who has some good points to make.

Pinocchio (Disney Plus)

Death, taxes and Disney’s live-action remakes are the three most reliable aspects of our lives these days, so it’s no shock that we’re seeing Pinocchio in the not-flesh. Here, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth voices the titular puppet-turned-real boy, and Tom Hanks plays his adoring father figure Geppetto. You probably know the story, so I’ll cut to the cast of all-stars: Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays/voices Jiminy Cricket, Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy and Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John. Lorraine Bracco is even here, to play the new character Sofia the Seagull.

Moonfall

Yet again, it’s the end of the world as we know it — and it’s actually seemingly too late to stop it all. Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson star in Moonfall, a big-budget disaster-and-alien invasion movie. Yes, somehow there’s both a cataclysmic event that’s threatening the Earth and a secret entity that’s been in our shadows for longer than we know. It even has John Bradley, who you may remember as Samwell Tarley in Game of Thrones. Moonfall, admittedly, didn’t really hit big during its theatrical run. Maybe that’s because it’s not a Marvel movie, or it’s not a Tom Cruise movie. Either way, Moonfall has been on my “I should check that out” list for a while, since it’s directed and co-written by Roland Emmerich (Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow).

End of the Road (Netflix)

Moving towns is no fun when you’re young. But, End of the Road asks, what if you and your family witnessed a murder? Would that shake things up enough? Well, once Brenda (Queen Latifah), her two kids and her brother Reggie (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges) are about to find out. At a random motel near New Mexico’s desert, this family is somehow targeted by a killer. Before you ask why, know that Reggie thought it was good to keep a duffel bag full of money. Hasn’t anyone seen No Country For Old Men?

