9honey launches new brand vertical, 9honey pets

Women’s lifestyle network, 9honey, has launched a brand new vertical, 9honey pets.

The announcement:

Australia’s leading women’s lifestyle network, 9honey, has today launched its brand new vertical, 9honey pets!

9honey pets will celebrate all creatures great and small with information, advice, tips and the latest news on our beloved furry, feathered and scaly friends.

Heading up the new site will be 9honey Network Editor, Shauna Anderson and much loved TV vet, Dr Katrina Warren, who joins us as the 9Honey pets expert.

Shauna Anderson said: “We are proud to be the only major Australian media website with a dedicated pets vertical. Every day we’ll feature the latest information on pet breeds, health, training and wellbeing.”

Dr Katrina Warren said: “This is the site Australian pet owners need. I’m so excited to team with 9Honey to share my passion and bring some expertise around our much loved furry friends.”

A 2021 study by Animal Medicines Australia shows cat and dog owners spent 30 billion dollars a year on their pets, particularly on food and health related items, and that’s just the 9honey team alone!

Nine Digital’s editorial director, Kerri Elstub said: “You reach a stage where you talk about your pets more than your kids. You celebrate their birthdays, agonise over their diet and exercise and take more photos of them than your partner. Starting a vertical to bring together pet owners, professionals and advertisers just made sense.”

9honey pets will sit alongside the brand’s current verticals: Travel, Style, Kitchen, Coach, Parenting and Celebrity.