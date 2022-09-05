Apple Labor Day deals 2022: huge offers on iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watch and more

Labor Day sales are well underway, so if you’re looking to buy a new Apple device for less, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up all the best Apple Labor Day deals neatly in one place. Today’s top offers include AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and the Apple Watch – many of which for their cheapest prices ever.

Our highlights of the Labor Day sales so far include the Apple iPad 10.2 for just $279 (was $329) (opens in new tab) and the MacBook Pro with M1 chip for $949.99 (was $1,299.99) (opens in new tab) – both of these are the lowest ever prices we’ve seen.

But there’s so much more. Below, we’ve got all of today’s best Apple Labor Day sales. Keep in mind that these deals are only available for a limited time so it’s a smart move to take advantage of these bargains sooner rather than later as they may sell out – and definitely before the end of the day.

The 5 best Apple Labor Day deals

Labor Day Apple deals: iPads

Labor Day Apple deals: MacBooks

Labor Day Apple deals: Apple Watch

Labor Day Apple deals: iPhones

Labor Day Apple deals: AirPods

If none of these deals appeal, we also have guides to the best AirPods sales as well as the best cheap Apple Watch deals. If you’re thinking bigger, our insight into the best MacBook deals could help you out too.