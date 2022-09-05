Apple Watch 8, Pro and SE 2 leaks live, the most likely specs discussed

Refresh

What do you think: would this design get you excited to run your next 10k, or send you running away from Apple in disgust? FrontPageTech's Ian Zelbo (opens in new tab) believes this is what the Apple Watch Pro is going to look like. And it looks… robust. The more prominent crown and buttons mentioned in previous leaks are certainly present here, and that enormous button section might even hint towards a bumper bit of tech crammed into that extra real estate. Touch ID, maybe? Zelbo is 'basically 100% confident' this is going to be the final design, but even at this late stage, renders are guesses at best. However, I can see a silicone casing fitting well around this design to match the band and provide an extra layer of durability.

(Image credit: Apple) What’s inside the Apple Watch Pro? We can’t wait to find out, but we’re certainly expecting improved battery life in order to last at least two days at a time, giving you plenty of time in GPS mode to last for those long, perhaps even multi-day hikes and trails. We’re not expecting Garmin Enduro 2 levels here, but certainly a couple of days. That bigger battery will also be able to take full advantage of watchOS 9’s improvements in sleep tracking, potentially able to last a few nights on a single charge. Other leaks indicate the watch might be able to detect whether it has received water damage , and alert you if it’ll be an issue, an indication Apple is expecting heavy water sport usage if true. A triathlete-orientated Apple Watch, perfect for taking you from your surfboard to your trail run, and finally to bed, able to do it all again day after day? We can dream. With all this tech, we wouldn’t be surprised to find the processor is the same S8 as the main Apple Watch 8. After all, the Pro will need to be running the same watchOS 9 as the rest of the range, which means the new running power, running coach and other fitness tools are already built-in. The requirement for improved hardware elsewhere, especially in the battery stakes, won’t leave much room for a boost in computing power, especially if Apple wants to keep the price sensible.

(Image credit: Lance Ulanoff) Apple Watch Pro: Bigger and better? The Apple Watch Pro , otherwise known as the Apple Watch Rugged Edition, has been heavily rumored to arrive with the Apple Watch 8 for a while now, and it’s set to be a watch geared more heavily towards athletes. Aiming to eat into Garmin and Polar’s territory, the Apple Watch Pro looks set to follow the same design ethos as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, which had on-wrist GPS directions, a trackback feature to help you return to the starting point of your route, improved battery for weekend warriors and raised bezels to protect the screen. The Apple Watch Pro will be more expensive than the Apple Watch 8, although by how much we simply don’t know yet. A MacRumors leak showcasing a new accessory case hints at a redesigned chassis with a more protruding crown and buttons. Much like Fitbit added the tactile button back to the Versa 4 and Sense 2, bigger buttons are easier to operate in the midst of a tough workout, and larger screen real estate (maybe up to 50mm, as previously mentioned) is better for showing off route maps. Japanese website Mac Otakara , on the other hand, claims it’ll be a still-impressive 47mm.