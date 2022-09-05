Brendan Fraser Cries During Standing Ovation To His Comeback Movie

Brendan Fraser’s reaction to the standing ovation for his new movie, The Whale, is sure to make fans of the actor cry as much as he did.

While audiences eagerly await his latest return to the screen, Brendan Fraser’s reaction to his standing ovation for The Whale will make fans of the actor cry. Fraser, best known for his work in Universal’s The Mummy movie franchise and George of the Jungle, among other roles, stars in the psychological drama as Charlie, a 600-pound middle-aged man struggling with demons from his past, including leaving his family for his gay lover, who would later die. When his 17-year-old daughter re-enters his life, Charlie tries to make amends and come to terms with his mental and physical health problems.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Alongside Fraser, the cast for The Whale includes Stranger Things‘ Sadie Sink, Watchmen‘s Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, Insidious‘ Ty Simpkins and Sathya Sridharan. Development on the film was first announced in early 2021 when A24 acquired the rights to Samuel D. Hunter’s play of the same name, with Oscar nominee Darren Aronofsky attached to direct on a script from Hunter and Fraser set to lead the cast. After filming in early 2021, The Whale is finally getting closer to hitting the big screen, and audiences now have a sweeter reason to support the indie drama.

Related: Brendan Fraser’s Lost DCEU Villain Is A Criminal Mistake





While making its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, The Whale was celebrated with a six-minute standing ovation. As shared by Variety‘s co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh, a video of Brendan Fraser’s reaction to the applause is sure to make audiences cry as he sobs for the appreciation delivered to the film. Check out the heartwarming video below:

The Whale marks another chapter in Brendan Fraser’s recent Hollywood resurgence, with the actor having scored rave reviews for his work in Doom Patrol, The Affair, Trust and No Sudden Move. Audiences have not only celebrated on social media, but also with the actor himself, with a variety of interviews and con appearances memorably seeing Fraser giving heartwarming responses in the form of genuine tears for fans’ long-standing appreciation of the star. Fraser’s reaction to his standing ovation for The Whale is sure to come as another heartwarming moment for fans of the actor to share, as well as continued proof of his own big heart.





While Aronofsky is often known for polarized receptions to his films, early reactions to The Whale have remained largely positive, namely for Fraser’s performance in the psychological drama, which many have hailed as a comeback part for the actor. Though many are still reeling from the surprise cancellation of the Batgirl movie, including Fraser himself, it sounds like audiences can look forward to his resurgence continuing in the near future. Only time will tell how it fares when The Whale hits theaters on December 9.

Source: Ramin Setoodeh/Twitter