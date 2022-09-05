Brian May bids emotional farewell – ‘Too much for my brain to handle’

Brian May took to the stage at the weekend for a special tribute concert in honour of the late Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters, who sadly died earlier this year. The Queen legend bid an emotional farewell “in the same spot” the guitarist had said goodbye to his former bandmate and lead singer Freddie Mercury on Saturday.

Taylor Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Colombia this March, shortly before Foo Fighters were due to play a festival in Bogotá.

The late drummer was 50-years-old at the time of his death.

Dave Grohl and the rest of the Foo Fighters immediately cancelled their upcoming tour but had since announced two tribute concerts in the drummer’s honour.

The first concert was held at London’s Wembley Stadium at the weekend with Brian taking to the stage.

Liam Gallagher and Nile Rodgers were among the musicians who performed at the concert.

