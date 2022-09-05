Categories
Bystanders save drowning child at New Hampton camp


An 8-year-old child survived a near drowning in New Hampton with the help of bystanders.New Hampton Fire Department said they responded to a call of a kid drowning in the pool at Adventure Bound Camping Resort.Fire Chief Kevin Lang said bystanders pulled the child from the pool and started performing CPR by the time his crew arrived to the scene.Authorities said the child was breathing again when paramedics arrived. They transported the kid by ambulance to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth as a precaution. Adventure Bound Camping Resort declined to comment.The pool closed and reopened shortly after the incident. First responders said there would be no further information for privacy reasons.

