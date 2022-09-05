Carol Vorderman reacts to Liz Truss Prime Minister win with jibe

“During this leadership campaign, I campaigned as a Conservative and I will govern as a Conservative.

“My friends, we need to show that we will deliver over the next two years. I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy.

“I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people’s energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply and I will deliver it to the National Health Service.

“But we all will deliver for our country, and I will make sure that we use all the fantastic talents of the Conservative Party, our brilliant Members of Parliament, our peers, our fantastic councillors, our MSPs, all of our councillors and activists and members right across our country.

“Because, my friends, I know that we will deliver, we will deliver, we will deliver. And we will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024.”