Chileans reject new constitution in setback for leftist president

Chileans have voted overwhelmingly to reject a new constitution, dealing a serious blow to President Gabriel Boric but bringing relief to investors, who had feared the changes would upend the country’s pro-market economic model.

Only 38 per cent backed the proposals in a mandatory plebiscite on Sunday, in which nearly 13mn Chileans participated, compared with the 8mn in the second round of last year’s presidential election.

Boric’s leftwing coalition had been banking on the new constitution to introduce a progressive reform agenda across tax, pensions and social welfare. The president recognised the result but pledged to launch a renewed effort to rewrite the charter, saying the vote provided a clear mandate to do so.

“I’m sure all this effort won’t have been in vain because this is how countries advance best, learning from experience and, when necessary, turning back on their tracks to find a new path forward,” he said in a televised address.

The government was also expected to announce a cabinet shake-up on Monday.

Many Chileans view the current constitution as illegitimate because it was drawn up during the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet, even though it has been heavily modified since his rule ended in 1990.

Opinion polls had predicted that the reforms would be rejected. Chileans had expressed deep scepticism about the proposed charter, which outlined far-reaching environmental and social rights but raised fears of legal injustices and a potential threat to national unity. Aims that included the promise of autonomous territories, the establishment of a “plurinational” state and the abolition of the senate had alarmed voters concerned that the new social contract would create legal uncertainties around property and investment in the mining-dependent economy.

Chile’s president Gabriel Boric accepted the referendum result but said he would launch a new effort to reform the constitution © Chilean Presidency/AFP via Getty Images



Carlos Salinas, a spokesperson for the camp that opposed the new charter, said the vast majority of Chileans “saw rejection as a path of hope”.

Even those most likely to benefit from the proposed changes, such as indigenous communities, rejected the charter. In the southern region of Araucanía, which is home to the second-biggest grouping of the indigenous Mapuche community, fewer than 27 per cent voted to approve it.

But there remained a broad consensus among voters that a new constitution was needed, said political scientist Robert Funk, after nearly 80 per cent of Chileans voted to draft a new document in late 2020. Questions such as “who will draft it, which text they will work from and how long this will take” needed to be clarified, he added.

Markets were expected to welcome the result. Chile is the world’s biggest copper producer as well as the second-biggest exporter of lithium. Uncertainty surrounding the vote helped push the peso to a record low in July.

Lawyer Paz Zárate, who advises the centre-left political bloc, said the vote was also “a referendum on Boric’s administration” and a way “to force the president to move to the political centre”.

The result was delivered as Chile faces record inflation and a sharp slowdown. Bankers predict that Chile will enter a technical recession in the second half of 2022.

Human rights expert José Miguel Vivanco said it was “very revealing” that the country chose to reject the charter. “This is a landmark case. It shows a level of civic maturity in Chile that will be a breath of fresh air to any subsequent governments who try to follow a similar process,” he said.

Chileans, he added, were not convinced by the vague language and long list of supposed rights that would not guarantee that the constitution could actually function. Those who draft the next reform effort would have “to be savvier”, he said.

“Chile deserves something much better than what was presented to us, the people have spoken,” said Martin Mella, 35, who voted against the charter and was out celebrating in Santiago on Sunday night.