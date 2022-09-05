Cost of living payments due – what to do if yours does not arrive

Cost of living payments are designed to help people during a challenging financial time. With bills rising, many will be looking forward to their payment to help them balance their books.

However, there may be instances where a person has not received the payment to which they believe they are entitled.

Those who think they should have received a payment, but haven’t, do not have to worry.

Firstly, individuals should check their bank, building society or credit union account.

The payment should be made separately from one’s benefit.

