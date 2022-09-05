Cost of living payments due – what to do if yours does not arrive

Cost of living payments are designed to help people during a challenging financial time. With bills rising, many will be looking forward to their payment to help them balance their books.
However, there may be instances where a person has not received the payment to which they believe they are entitled.
Those who think they should have received a payment, but haven’t, do not have to worry.
Firstly, individuals should check their bank, building society or credit union account.
The payment should be made separately from one’s benefit.
These have been outlined as follows:
- A person is still waiting for a decision on their benefit application or appeal – if they are eligible, they will automatically receive the Cost of Living Payment later
- The payment is not due yet for a person’s benefit
- A person is not eligible for the payment.
In order to be eligible, a person must have been entitled to a Universal Credit payment for an assessment period ending April 26 to May, 25, 2022.
Alternatively, a person should be entitled to JSA, ESA, Income Support, or Pension Credit for any day in the period April 26 to May 25, 2022.
Most people who receive tax credits should be paid their first cost of living payment of £326 this week.
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), in charge of tax credits, states payments will be made between September 2 and 7, 2022.
These individuals can report any missing payments to HMRC from September 16, 2022.
The Government explains: “This is to allow time for your bank, building society or credit union to process the payment.”
Individuals do not have to apply to receive their cost of living payment, as it should be issued automatically.
Therefore, those who have received a message asking them to apply or contact someone about the payment may have come into contact with a scam.
People should always look on the Government website independently to check they are dealing with an official source.
