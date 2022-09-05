Crypto Oasis launches arte Talks with TODA for Web3 awareness – My Startup World – Everything About the World of Startups!

Crypto Oasis wants arte, a Web3 Meta-Community initiative, to become a global platform that will foster creativity, entrepreneurship and collaboration across borders, by shining a spotlight on prominent voices from the art and crypto communities. The series of talks also seeks to expose some of the myths that surround Web 3 and decentralised technologies by educating a large target audience about the cultural phenomenon of NFTs, the Metaverse, and Blockchain. TODA, using its state-of-the-art technology, comes in to present a sophisticated and cutting-edge way of seeing NFTS and Blockchain art and at the same time, creates an oft-missed link between digital and traditional art forms.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with TODA,” commented Ralf Glabischnig, Founder of Crypto Oasis. “arte Talks will bring together like minded individuals and Web3 communities to create an environment that will enable individuals in the art and technology space. We expect this partnership to bring us one step closer to spreading Web3 and Blockchain adoption and awareness.”

The pilot event featured exciting speakers who explored NFTs through unique lenses. The first talk was given by award-winning artist Amrita Sethi, whose claim to fame is being UAE’s first NFT artist and visionary. The second arte Talk was given by Patrick Mortiz, or PRM, the creator of Dubai Peeps, an avant-garde NFT project.

Daria Prodaevich, Managing Director of TODA said: “At TODA it is our mission to make complicated concepts easier for everyone. We strive to educate our community and increase awareness of the utilization of WEB3 space. arte Talks enables us to bridge the gap between the art sphere and the decentralized domain of blockchain- as well as the opportunities within it.”