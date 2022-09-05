Drivers urged to make air con checks or risk fuel consumption rise

“Consult your vehicle’s handbook for further information on the inner workings of your air conditioning system, and stick to the service schedule to ensure any issues are spotted early.

“If you do notice that your air conditioning system isn’t working, you should contact a professional technician to carry out checks and any repairs as soon as possible.

“A malfunctioning system not only leaves the passengers in your car feeling the heat, but it can also drain power, fuel and lead to an overheating engine.”

Drivers should also clean their air conditioning system regularly to clear out any dust or liquid which could build up over time.